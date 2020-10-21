Rap Basement

Wendy’s Trolls MGK With Savage Eminem Reference

Posted By on October 21, 2020

When it comes to the Rap Devil vs the Rap God’s epic duel, Wendy’s makes it abundantly clear where their loyalties lie.

It’s no secret that the Wendy’s Twitter page has developed a reputation as being an utterly merciless fast food savage, doling out ruthless shots at anybody who dare stand in their way. One doesn’t even need a real reason to catch the red-haired wrath — it may simply befall upon you with all the spice of their beloved chicken sandwich. Ask Machine Gun Kelly, who found his good name joking dragged during a recent exchange between Wendy’s and an Eminem-loving follower. 

Eminem Machine Gun Kelly Wendys

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It all started when one fan praised Wendy’s formidable penchant for savagery, labeling the fast-food chain as one of the “Top 5 Things Eminem‘s afraid to Diss.” Wendy’s wasted little time in admitting they wanted none of that particular smoke, alluding to Machine Gun Kelly‘s recent tilt with the legendary lyricist. “Please don’t make him do it, my pop-punk album to recover after his diss isn’t ready,” writes Wendy’s, prompting plenty of satisfied Em fans to have a laugh in the comments below. 

To be fair, Wendys’ did acknowledge that MGK’s Tickets To My Downfall had a few bangers, though it’s clear where their loyalties lie. At the end of the day, however, it’s clearly all in the name of fun. At this point, Em and Machine Gun Kelly are probably better off putting their differences aside and having a man to man conversation, perhaps over a few trays of Wendy’s, who knows. Check out the amusing shot below, and tip your hat to the one fast food social media page that wants all the smoke. 

Via HNHH

