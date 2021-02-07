Westside Gunn Announces Grand Opening Of Buffalo Kids Art Gallery

If you’re at all familiar with the Griselda crew, you know that they are proud Buffalo, New York natives. Label founder Westside Gunn has just solidified this pride again, this time with plans to open up a boutique art gallery in the city’s most premier shopping centers.

Westside is opening up an art gallery called Buffalo Kids in his hometown’s most popular mall Walden Galleria that will sell his Fashion Rebel streetwear brand in addition to some unreleased collaborations with well-known brands like Nike. The store will also sell original art, magazines, kids’ clothes, and a new line of Westside-designed hats.



Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

“This is one of the most exciting times of my life. Growing up in Buffalo, Walden Galleria has always been the premier shopping center. At age 14, I started designing clothing and I’ve always been taught the sky’s the limit,” said the Griselda boss in a press release.

“I wanted to bring a lifestyle brand for the people and give them the highest quality garments at a high fashion designer level. I breathe art and this will give the city something to be proud of. I will do my best to provide experiences the town has never seen before. Thank you for supporting Griselda and now, I present to you, Buffalo Kids.”

Customers can visit the store’s website here to view their catalog and offerings now online before experiencing the store IRL.

The rapper also revealed in an Instagram post detailing the direction the boutique art gallery will be taking that the grand opening is set for next month. Additionally, he penned, “I’ve Always dreamt of my Flagship store and I worked so hard for this, even the mall said they never seen anything like this.. everything designed by myself and team, a place where celebrities will frequently fly in just to experience Buffalo Culture.”

Let us know if you plan on picking up any pieces from the boutique when it opens down in the comments.