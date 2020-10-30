Westside Gunn Announces New Project “Sincerely Adolf”

Westside Gunn’s career in rap is unfortunately coming to an end. The Buffalo rapper has confirmed on several occasions that he plans to retire at the end of this year.

While there will be a Griselda-sized hole in the rap game in 2021, hip-hop fans were blessed to hear them absolutely take over in recent years. Alongside Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn has manned one of the most prolific groups in recent memory, captivating rap fans nationwide.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

WSG is well-known for his outstanding Hitler Wears Hermes series, which is how he started his career. The series has seen a total of seven installments and, in the next few months, it will be closed with the eighth and final part of the story.

Making the announcement today, Westside Gunn revealed that he will be dropping Hitler Wears Hermes 8, individually known as Sincerely Adolf, to close out the year.

“Everything must come to an end, I gotta Finish how I started off,” he said on Instagram. “WSG ‘SINCERELY ADOLF’ aka HWH8 coming VERY soon”.

The artwork for the project shows an illustrated version of Adolf Hitler with his eyes crossed out and devil horns atop his head.

In his hashtags, WSG boasts that Hitler Wears Hermes is the “best series ever”.

Are you excited about this announcement?