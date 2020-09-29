Westside Gunn Announces Shady Records Debut Drops This Week

The Griselda takeover continues as Westside Gunn has just announced the release of his official debut album, titled Who Made The Sunshine.

This will be WSG’s official debut album on Shady Records, marking an important moment in his career.

“This is the Weekend 14yrs We Lost MachineGun Black.. fast forward this weekend 10/2 I’ll be dropping my Debut Album ‘WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE’ on a Major @shadyrecords @interscope,” revealed Westside Gunn. “I promise u NOTHING in Shady history sounds like this.”

The album has eleven songs and features the members of Griselda (Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Armani Caesar, and Boldy James), Slick Rick, Smoke DZA, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes, Flee Lord, Stove God Cooks, ElCamino, and more. Production is handled by Daringer and Beat Butcha, as well as Alchemist, Just Blaze, and more.

Who Made The Sunshine was originally scheduled for a release in late August, however, due to the death of Griselda’s beloved DJ Shay, it was pushed back.

“This shit is a Masterpiece!!!! I’m done always talking about how dope shit is gonna be,” said WSG about the release. “I’m passed that point I told y’all GRISELDA is unstoppable but this project right here add it to those Top 10 list p.s. Slick Rick 2x.”



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

He’s definitely holding this album to a high standard but, this last year, his track record has been incredible.

Do you think we’re looking at a possible Album of the Year contender?