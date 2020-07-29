Rap Basement

Westside Gunn Announces Shady Solo Debut “Who Made The Sunshine”

Posted By on July 29, 2020

Westside Gunn really doesn’t stop. The Griselda head honcho described his upcoming project as the most unique offering released from Shady Records.

Though there have been promises of retirement, Westside Gunn is making sure that he does out with a bang before hanging up the towel. Arguably the most prolific member of Griselda, he already unleashed two projects this year — Pray For Paris and Flygod Is Awesome God 2. That’s only within the first six months of 2020 and he’s already ready to come through with another one that he describes as some of his best work yet.

Taking to Instagram, Westside Gunn shared the cover art, handled by his own kid, for his forthcoming project, Who Made The Sunshine. The rapper shared a lengthy message with his fans describing this as his best work to date. This album will mark his solo debut release on the Shady Records roster, despite the numerous projects he’s released over the past few years since signing to Shady. 

“When I said FLYGOD was a classic ppl didn’t see it at that moment, then I dropped Supreme Blientele and made ppl to start believing, then I dropped PRAY FOR PARIS and I knew I had my formula together and I was ready for my first major release album and now it’s officially here WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE,” he wrote. “I know soon I’ll be done rapping but I have to give u WSG on a diff level this project I swear is my best work to date and I know it’s great bc it took me a week to make and not 2 days lol… You never heard ANYTHING like this on @shadyrecords this is ALL BUFFALO.”

Check out the post below. 

Via HNHH

