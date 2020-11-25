Rap Basement

Featured

Westside Gunn Believes “Pray For Paris” Was Snubbed By Grammys

November 25, 2020

Westside Gunn took to Twitter to voice his bewilderment at “Pray For Paris” receiving zero nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

With the Grammy Award nominations come one inevitable truth — the fallout from the snubs is loud enough to shake the treetops. Many, including The Weeknd and Quality Control’s P, were quick to question the organization’s credibility in the wake of After Hours and My Turn being omitted from contention. And they were not alone — Westside Gunn, who played a pivotal role in bringing the Griselda movement to the mainstream, felt that he too deserved some recognition for his cultural contributions. 

Westside Gunn

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images 

Taking to Twitter, the modern-day ad-lib king attempted to contextualize the scope of the Pray For Paris snub, explaining the significance his stacked tracklist had on hip-hop in general. “So u telling me I had Conway, Benny, GIBBS, Roc Marci, Wale, Tylerthe Creator, Joey Badass, Cartier A williams tapdancing in the booth,” he begins, clearly bamboozled by the slight. “Prodby legends DJPremier, Alchemist, DJMUggs, Daringer etc. & head of LV Virgil Abloh dESIGN the cover & I’m not nominated.”

Unfortunately, it would appear that he’s making one simple error of judgment — while the Grammys may have finally nominated some of the more lyrically focused and under-the-radar rap albums, there’s still a long way to go before it becomes the norm. While it would have been exciting to see The Grammys reward Griselda for such a dominant run, perhaps their time will come at next year’s ceremony. In the meantime, Gunn was quick to show love for Alchemist, Freddie Gibbs, and Royce Da 5’9″, all of whom scored nominations for Rap Album Of The Year. 

Do you think Pray For Paris was snubbed from Grammy consideration?  

Via HNHH

