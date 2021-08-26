Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
2462
0
Pop Smoke Faith
1112
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Westside Gunn Confirms “Hitler Wears Hermes 8” Drops Tonight

Posted By on August 26, 2021

Westside Gunn readies fans for the imminent release of “Side A” of his brand new album “Hitler Wears Hermes 8.”

With rumblings of some big releases landing tonight, Westside Gunn is set to deliver his own brand new album, the climactic eighth chapter of his ongoing Hitler Wears Hermes series. 

Taking to Instagram to stir up a bit of hype, the Griselda orchestrator teases the arrival of “Side A,” referring to the previous reveal that he was sitting on a double album. And while some immediately become skeptical at the notion of a two-disc effort, it would appear that Westside Gunn is phasing this one out one half at a time — though there’s no word as to when “Side B” will follow.

Westside Gunn

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

While he’s opted to keep details surrounding collaborators relatively quiet, journalist Andrew Barber took to Twitter to tease a few big ones. “Westside Gunn‘s ‘HWH8’ is so good,” writes Barber. “The beats, the features. Let me chill before I get in trouble, but it lives up to the hype.” It’s not entirely surprising to hear some favorable feedback, as Gunn’s Hitler Wears Hermes series has been consistently solid since its initial launch, and you already know he’s looking to close it out with a BOOM…or several.

For fans of Gunn’s discography, consider the following: are you able to narrow down his catalog to a top three? We’ve already seen him contend that his collection of complete work is GOAT tier, though it might prove a bit overwhelming for new listeners interested in taking the plunge. Be sure to sound off in the comments with your picks for Gunn’s definitive projects, and look for “Side A” of Hitler Wears Hermes 8 to land at midnight tonight.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185 525 14
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College
159
0
Lil Wayne Announces “Carter IV” Q&A Session
212
0
Lil Baby Wishes James Harden A Happy 32nd Birthday
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kirko Bangz PTSD
132
0
Young Thug Feat. Travis Scott, Gucci Mane & Gunna Floyd Mayweather
371
0
Rylo Rodriguez Feat. Nardo Wick Murder
119
0
Stunna Gambino Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Demons
185
0
Ray Vaughn Not Allowed
146
0
Kodak Black Aug. 25th
265
0
Camino OATH
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YNW Melly “Loving My Life” Video
79
0
Soulja Boy Feat. T.I. “Copy & Paste” Video
93
0
OutKast “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)” Video
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College