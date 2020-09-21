Westside Gunn Confirms Retirement In 3 Months

Though it feels like Griselda’s reign of dominance is only just beginning, Westside Gunn understands one of the longstanding adages of show business: leave them wanting more. And as of right now, the Buffalo label has all the reasons to look back on 2020 with pride.

Image via HNHH

Despite having faced several personal challenges, Westside has been consistently delivering quality music both as a solo artist and a label head. This past month alone has seen the release of Conway’s From King To A God and Armani Caesar’s The Liz, and his own Pray For Paris and Fly God Is An Awesome God 2 remain in rotation. In fact, Gunn is far from finished, with his upcoming Shady Records debut Who Made The Sunshine and his Madlib collaboration project Gunnlib still on the docket, not to mention his Conway-assisted Hall & Nash 2.

Unfortunately, Gunn appears to be looking at the endgame here, and it’s coming sooner rather than later. Taking to Twitter, Gunn confirms that he intends on following through with his retirement plans, though only after going out with a bang. “Only 3 more months left and I’m still at peace with my decision but this will be a dope 3 months I promise u that,” he confirms, via Twitter. A bittersweet revelation if ever there was one, though one must always take their rap-retirement vows well salted.

Check out Gunn’s declaration below, and look for him to close out the year with a slew of new projects — are you looking forward to the seeing what he’s got in store?