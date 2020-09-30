Rap Basement

Westside Gunn Details “Who Made The Sunshine” Documentary

Posted By on September 30, 2020

With his Shady Records debut album set to drop Friday, Westside Gunn

With Griselda’s reputation in the rap game at an all-time high, Westside Gunn is looking to close out his chapter on a high note. This Friday, his anticipated Shady Records debut album Who Made The Sunshine is set to arrive, featuring a stacked roster of Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Armani Caesar, and Boldy James, Slick Rick, Smoke DZA, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes, Flee Lord, Stove God Cooks, and El Camino.

Westside Gunn Shady Records

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

If that wasn’t enough to paint a picture, Westside Gunn has decided to expand on his narrative by releasing a brand new documentary Who Made The Sunshine: Connie’s Son. Clocking in at nearly ten minutes, the mini-doc features some words from Westside Gunn’s mother Connie, who opens up about Gunn’s childhood and early life. “He was always a kid that was into fashion,” she explains. “He was always designing things. Ever since he was little. This is a kid that, if he didn’t want to wear what he had on, he had sense enough to know to put an extra set of clothes in there, and when he got to school he’d change into what he wanted to wear.”

Following Gunn as he returns to Alabama, where he spent three years living while hunkered down on the run, the documentary provides further insight into the mind behind the rise of one of rap’s biggest independent movements. Check it out for yourself now, and be sure to circle back this Friday for Who Made The Sunshine, his first solo release on Eminem‘s Shady Records. 

Via HNHH

