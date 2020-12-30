Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Eminem Talks The Golden Age Of Hip Hop, His Favorite Rappers, And More
66
0
Avril Lavigne & Machine Gun Kelly May Have A Collab On The Way
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1046
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
900
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Westside Gunn Gives Fans Exclusive Tour Of Phoenix “Allbright” Home

Posted By on December 30, 2020

Westside Gunn is offering fans an exclusive look into his Arizona pad.

Griselda came into the rap game and took over by a storm, quickly becoming fan favorites among listeners and earning a cult following. Westside Gunn, who played an essential role in bringing the Grisela movement into the mainstream, recently spoke out about how he believes his album Pray For Paris was snubbed after he received zero nominations at the 2021 Grammys Awards. Nonetheless, Westside’s spirits have not been completely shattered, recently offering fans a super dope tour of his “Allbright” home in Phoenix. 

In the exclusive new footage, Gunn, hailing from Buffalo, NY, walks fans through the halls of his Arizona crib. Right in the beginning of the hallway, upon entry into the bachelor pad, enormous murals of the late Nipsey Hussle, the first lady of Griselda Armani Caesar’s The Liz’s album cover, and much more. Gun dramatically enters his home and plops down a Louis bag before continuing the tour. 

The crib resides in a beautiful part of the city that can be seen from the view through enormous glass windows that surround the living-room area of the home, attached to a balcony overlooking Phoenix. Gunn’s dedication to the finer things in life can be seen throughout the crib, with art pieces sprinkled through the home. Check out the full tour below. 

Gunn revealed last month he is no longer signed to Eminem’s Shady Records, explaining he has fulfilled his contractual obligations alreadt. What do you think of Gunn’s “Allbright” home? Cute or tacky?  

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Avril Lavigne & Machine Gun Kelly May Have A Collab On The Way
66 525 5
0
Eminem Talks The Golden Age Of Hip Hop, His Favorite Rappers, And More
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Eminem Talks The Golden Age Of Hip Hop, His Favorite Rappers, And More
66
0
Avril Lavigne & Machine Gun Kelly May Have A Collab On The Way
66
0
Westside Gunn Gives Fans Exclusive Tour Of Phoenix “Allbright” Home
172
0
Tyga Spotted With Ex Amanda Trivizas In Miami, Sparks Reconciliation Rumors
185
0
Who Is Popp Hunna? Everything To Know About The “Adderall (Corvette, Corvette)” Rapper
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Durk Feat. YNW Melly Free Jamell
278
0
Playboi Carti Sky
251
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Shofu Baileys + Bullshit
212
0
Kid Trunks Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Universal
185
0
Xavier Wulf Hold Steady
185
0
Playboi Carti New Tank
172
0
Zaytoven Feat. Chief Keef MoMoney
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Mama’s Baby
146
0
The Kid LAROI Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Tragic” Video
146
1
Too Short Feat. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justce “Oaklandish” Video
424
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Eminem Talks The Golden Age Of Hip Hop, His Favorite Rappers, And More
Avril Lavigne & Machine Gun Kelly May Have A Collab On The Way
Westside Gunn Gives Fans Exclusive Tour Of Phoenix “Allbright” Home