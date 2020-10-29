Westside Gunn Is Officially Starring In A Kid’s Show

True, he doesn’t shy away from the violent subject matter, telling it like he sees it, and lewd, x-rated pornographic bars — but damned if Westside Gunn isn’t for the children. Yesterday, the Flygod took to Instagram to share a glimpse at his official animated debut, which finds him lending his vocal talents to the new children’s series Scram.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The product of a joint partnership between Kid Super and Puma, Scram follows “three New York City kids in their adventures through the city.” As per the official YouTube description, “Their lives change when they explore a secret laboratory below their neighborhood bodega, the kids are unknowingly exposed to superpowers, which they will need to figure out how to use.”

Aside from Gunn, who plays a prominent role in the pilot’s trailer, Scram also features the voices of Meechy Darko, Jessie Reyez, Lil Tecca, Usain Bolt, Héctor Bellerín, and more. “2021 I told y’all I’m going full-fledged ART, FASHION, WRESTLING, FILM and running GXFR this is an example of what’s going on….. @kidsuper x @puma presents … “SCRAM” is OUT NOW!!!” captions Gunn. “IM super excited to be apart of this u know how much I love ART so it’s a pleasure, make sure y’all support the Pilot episode its in my BIO.”

Who’d have thought a generation of youngsters would be subjected to Westside Gunn’s “BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM” ad-lib at such an early developmental stage? Who knows — perhaps this is exactly the sort of remedy the world needs right now. Should you be interested in seeing Scram unfold, check out the pilot episode below — Westside Gunn’s appearance transpires around the 23-minute mark. Big respect to the Flygod for this one. Do you think hip-hop kid’s shows are the new wave?