Westside Gunn Names His Top 5 Rappers In The World

Westside Gunn, the mastermind behind the Griselda movement, knows a thing or two about building hype. It’s part of the reason his grassroots indie label has since grown to become one of the game’s most influential, helping to bring grimy street bars back into the mainstream eye. And all the while, Westside Gunn and his labelmates have been putting out a consistent stream of hard-hitting projects, with his Pray For Paris and Flygod Is An Awesome God 2 among them. And that’s only his own individual output.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Today, Gunn took to Twitter to share his top five rappers, a list that unsurprisingly centers around the Griselda camp. Presumed to be listed in no order, Gunn names Conway, Benny The Butcher, Boldy James, Armani Caesar, and himself as the world’s best emcees, insofar as his own opinion is concerned. Those who are familiar with the FlyGod are likely unsurprised by his list, and while some may accuse the rapper of being bias, it’s hard to argue with the pedigree of all the included names.

Consider that Conway The Machine is gearing up to drop off From King To A God this Friday, and album that will likely further solidify him as one of the best lyricists of the year. Boldy James already came through with The Versace Tape, a project lined with inspired penmanship and vivid imagery. Armani Caesar may be a relative newcomer, but she’ll likely make a strong impression when The Liz arrives on September 18th. And those doubting the power of Benny The Butcher’s pen game need only check out “Deal Or No Deal” for a strong-armed reminder. No matter how you feel about Westside Gunn, it’s hard not to appreciate the man’s unwavering loyalty. That, and his bars.