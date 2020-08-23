Westside Gunn Postpones Shady Debut Following DJ Shay’s Death

The Griselda camp has dominated 2020 but an anchor in their crew and pivotal force in bringing them to where they are today passed away this week. Westside Gunn hit the ‘Gram this week where he broke the news of DJ Shay’s tragic passing due to the coronavirus. As Griselda kicked off their weekly drops this month starting with Boldy James‘ Versace Tape, Griselda Records announced that they’d be pushing back Armani Caesar’s debut due to Shay’s passing.

Westside Gunn hit Instagram this weekend where he revealed that the entire Griselda roll out for the month of August will be put on hold entirely, including his Shady debut, Who Made The Sunshine. The rapper shared a post thanking fans for their support and prayers in this difficult time before stating that they’re currently working on a new release date.

The album’s release was set to land on August 28th which is deemed WSG Day in the city of Buffalo. Westside Gunn said that they festivities will still be moving forward in celebration of Shay’s life.

While Griselda drops are usually accompanied by incredible merch, Westside Gunn promised fans that a Griselda Super Store will launch in September for those who wanted to scoop some new merch for the latest Griselda drops. Check his post out below.