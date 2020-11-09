Westside Gunn Praises His Circle Of Bosses: “HOV, Kanye, Virgil”

Westside Gunn knows exactly what he’s doing. Case in point, the Buffalo visionary has since established his independent record label into a prominent mover and shaker, with Griselda currently standing proud as one of the game’s most influential collectives. Benny The Butcher recently reflected on exactly that, flexing how effectively he, Westside Gunn, and Conway managed to revitalize grimy golden-era hip-hop. And while Benny was quick to muse on the negative side effects that come with such a dominant ascent, Westside Gunn seems entirely fueled by the salty tears of his haters.

To call Westside Gunn confident would be an understatement. He knows what he’s accomplished and he’ll be quick to remind you. Hell, for all we know, he’s actively pursuing a position as the head of Def Jam, a job he feels more than qualified to hold down. Today, Gunn took to Twitter to flex on the masses once again, taking a moment to highlight the prestige of his inner circle. “It’s nothing more satisfying knowing can’t nobody fuck wit me, my circle is HOV, Kanye, Virgil etc… not one of these lil …… the more I get hated on the more the Legends give praise ,” he boasts, taking shots at the Lils of the world in the process.

Though he’s currently gearing up to conclude his rap career with his climactic and controversially-titled Sincerely Adolf, don’t be surprised to see Westside Gunn continue to stick around as a major player behind the scenes. Some have even speculated that he’ll be diving even deeper into the fashion industry, a pool in which he’s already soaking several toes. And who knows — maybe one day we’ll be looking at a Def Jam helmed by Westside Gunn in the near future.

