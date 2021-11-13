Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1654
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1350
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Westside Gunn Says Benny The Butcher Will “Give Def Jam That 98 Feel”

Posted By on November 13, 2021

Following Snoop Dogg’s announcement on the Joe Rogan podcast, Benny The Butcher confirms his first major-label deal with Def Jam records.

The second they let Griselda through the door, there was no looking back. The Westside Gunn-led label has dominated the rap game without compromising its vision, and even expanding beyond that. Griselda, itself, has expanded its roster while Conway The Machine launched Drumwork and Benny The Butcher has been putting on for the Black Soprano Family. 


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

During Snoop Dogg’s recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Podcast, he revealed that his plans to make Def Jam New York-centric again has begun. Benny The Butcher has officially signed to Def Jam Records, marking his first major-label deal. The Buffalo rapper went to Instagram where he confirmed the news with a post of himself signing off on the paperwork.

“A Buffalo n***a the new face of The Legendary Def Jam signed my major deal finally this for DJ Shay,” he wrote before offering thank yous to his team including Westside Gunn and Griselda, and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. “Huge Buffalo we did it again… this street shit back on top.” 


Shortly after, Westside Gunn shared a photo of himself and Benny The Butcher to tease the release of the fourth installment in the Tana Talk series. Then, he celebrated Benny’s deal and declared that Griselda’s takeover isn’t slowing down. “Oh yea I forgot to add on top of TT4 @getbenny is the new face of @defjam,” he wrote. “I couldn’t be me prouder shedded real tears of Joy, now let’s give Def Jam that 98’ feel again.”

Perhaps, we can expect Tana Talk 4 to be Benny’s first release under Def Jam. 



Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159 525 12
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185
0
Lil Uzi Vert Throws Mic Into Crowd After Day N Vegas Set Is Cut Short
172
0
Kanye West & Beanie Sigel Reunite Following “Drink Champs” Interview
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rod Wave By Your Side
53
0
Tory Lanez Lady Of Namek
159
0
D Block Europe Feat. Offset Chrome Hearts
212
0
Jay Critch Headlines (CritchMix)
159
0
Kanye West Feat. Andre 3000 "Life Of The Party"
304
0
Kojey Radical Gangsta
265
1
M.I.A., M.I.A., M.I.A. & M.I.A. Babylon
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
119
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
304
0
Lil Wayne feat. Drake “She Will” Video
344
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap