Westside Gunn Says Benny The Butcher Will “Give Def Jam That 98 Feel”

The second they let Griselda through the door, there was no looking back. The Westside Gunn-led label has dominated the rap game without compromising its vision, and even expanding beyond that. Griselda, itself, has expanded its roster while Conway The Machine launched Drumwork and Benny The Butcher has been putting on for the Black Soprano Family.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

During Snoop Dogg’s recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Podcast, he revealed that his plans to make Def Jam New York-centric again has begun. Benny The Butcher has officially signed to Def Jam Records, marking his first major-label deal. The Buffalo rapper went to Instagram where he confirmed the news with a post of himself signing off on the paperwork.

“A Buffalo n***a the new face of The Legendary Def Jam signed my major deal finally this for DJ Shay,” he wrote before offering thank yous to his team including Westside Gunn and Griselda, and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. “Huge Buffalo we did it again… this street shit back on top.”





Shortly after, Westside Gunn shared a photo of himself and Benny The Butcher to tease the release of the fourth installment in the Tana Talk series. Then, he celebrated Benny’s deal and declared that Griselda’s takeover isn’t slowing down. “Oh yea I forgot to add on top of TT4 @getbenny is the new face of @defjam,” he wrote. “I couldn’t be me prouder shedded real tears of Joy, now let’s give Def Jam that 98’ feel again.”

Perhaps, we can expect Tana Talk 4 to be Benny’s first release under Def Jam.





