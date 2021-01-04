Westside Gunn Says Fans Can’t Pay $25 For “Conflicted” Can “Stop F*ckin Wit Griselda”

The Griselda movement has taken the music industry by force, and the gang is preparing to expand its reach into Hollywood with a new film. Announced back in June with the release of a mini-trailer, Conflicted is set to be released next week on January 15th, 2021, distributed on Amazon Prime. The film starsBenny The Butcher and Westside Gunn in main roles, with support from Deuce King and Adiyon Dashalon, and is set to explore the same themes discussed within their music.

With the premiere of the film on the horizon, the founding member of a prominent rap crew exchanged words with fans who think the $25 sticker price of the film is too much. Responding to the fan, Gunn declared, “My Pizza was just $25 if u can’t pay that for Culture as much hard work as we put in u can stop fuckin wit GRISELDA right now,” while adding the shoulder struggling emoji.

After other fans pointed out that we are still in a pandemic and $25 might be a lot for some folks, Gunn doubled down on his comments, adding he was speaking on people saying the film wasn’t worth that much, not on those who cannot afford it. He then fired off a series of more tweets saying people are only disrespectful on the web and never in person.

Whether or not you’ll be dishing out the $25 for the film, the soundtrack is set to arrive this Friday, the 8th, with guest appearances from Armani Caesar, Boldy James, and Dave East. Also, be sure to check out the trailer for the film below.