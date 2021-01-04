Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis
53
0
Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1165
3
Wiz Khalifa
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Westside Gunn Says Fans Can’t Pay $25 For “Conflicted” Can “Stop F*ckin Wit Griselda”

Posted By on January 4, 2021

Westside Gunn had some words for fans who questioned the price of the

The Griselda movement has taken the music industry by force, and the gang is preparing to expand its reach into Hollywood with a new film. Announced back in June with the release of a mini-trailer, Conflicted is set to be released next week on January 15th, 2021, distributed on Amazon Prime. The film starsBenny The Butcher and Westside Gunn in main roles, with support from Deuce King and Adiyon Dashalon, and is set to explore the same themes discussed within their music. 

With the premiere of the film on the horizon, the founding member of a prominent rap crew exchanged words with fans who think the $25 sticker price of the film is too much. Responding to the fan, Gunn declared, “My Pizza was just $25 if u can’t pay that for Culture as much hard work as we put in u can stop fuckin wit GRISELDA right now,” while adding the shoulder struggling emoji. 

After other fans pointed out that we are still in a pandemic and $25 might be a lot for some folks, Gunn doubled down on his comments, adding he was speaking on people saying the film wasn’t worth that much, not on those who cannot afford it. He then fired off a series of more tweets saying people are only disrespectful on the web and never in person.  

Whether or not you’ll be dishing out the $25 for the film, the soundtrack is set to arrive this Friday, the 8th, with guest appearances from Armani Caesar, Boldy James, and Dave East. Also, be sure to check out the trailer for the film below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis
53 525 4
0
Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis
53
0
Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
119
0
Cardi B Gets “Shadow Banned” On Twitter, Has Message For CEO
119
0
Isaiah Rashad & TDE’s Punch Playfully Exchange Tweets About New Album
79
0
Eminem Says He Had To Relearn How To Rap Following Drug Addiction
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Soulja Boy Pandemic
185
0
Madlib Hopprock
119
0
EGOVERT Feat. Smokepurpp Do It!
159
0
Alkaline Deh Suh
132
0
GRIMM Doza New Era
146
0
Big Moochie Grape Freestyle
146
0
Thurz Cents
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

50 Cent Feat. NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez “Part Of The Game” Video
318
0
Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
397
0
Mama’s Baby
251
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis
Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
Cardi B Gets “Shadow Banned” On Twitter, Has Message For CEO