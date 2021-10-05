Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
185
0
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
2859
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1509
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Westside Gunn Shows Love To Tyler, The Creator

Posted By on October 5, 2021

Westside Gunn shows some love to Tyler, The Creator, who recently appeared on “Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B.”

Following the critical and commercial success of Tyler, The Creator‘s Igor, many fans wondered if the Grammy-winning artist would be turning his back on his hip-hop sound moving forward.

Evidently, Tyler proved such speculation wrong with the release of his latest album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOSTa project that found him spitting bars alongside the stalwart presence of DJ Drama. Not only did the fans appreciate seeing Tyler in his lyricist bag, but Westside Gunn also appreciated his collaborator’s commitment to spitting bars after seeing major Grammy success. 

Westside Gunn

 Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Speaking with HipHopDX, Gunn opened up about his respect for Tyler, with whom he recently connected on Hitler Wears Hermes Side B. “Shout out to Tyler because he was one of the people who, even after winning a Grammy, he hopped on Pray For Paris,” Gunn tells the publication. “Even with this new album, he said I made him want to rap again.” 

“A lot of people, even though they’re saying that behind the scenes, they’re not saying it publicly,” continues Gunn. “That’s why I respect Tyler and consider him a good friend because he made it known publicly during his whole rollout. He didn’t have to do that.” It’s certainly wholesome to see Gunn and Tyler’s friendship continue to grow, and we can only hope they continue to collaborate on wax in the future.

Despite their stylistic differences, Tyler and Gunn have managed to find common ground on a creative level, to the point where they’re actively influencing one another. For more from the Griselda rapper, be sure to check out his full interview with HipHopDX right here.

LISTEN: Westside Gunn ft Tyler, The Creator – The Fly Who Wouldn’t Fly Straight

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159 525 12
0
Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
185
0
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159
0
Kodak Black Explains Why He Won’t Pick Sides Between NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk
331
0
Jayda Cheaves Explains Awkward LL Cool J Encounter: “So Sorry, No Disrespect”
754
1
R. Kelly Receives Support After YouTube Removes Channels
860
1
More News

Trending Songs

SahBabii Switch
93
0
Lil Wayne Ya Dig
132
0
AxL Feat. JackBoy Motorbike
212
0
Luh Soldier Too Easy (Remix)
159
0
Grafh Feat. Sheek Louch & Ransom Valid
238
0
Seddy Hendrinx Poison
146
0
Beanz Pink Drink
172
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lakeyah Feat. MoneyBagg Yo “Check” Video
79
0
FaZe Kaysan Feat. Future & Lil Durk “Made A Way” Video
172
0
Meek Mill “Expensive Pain ” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
Kodak Black Explains Why He Won’t Pick Sides Between NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk