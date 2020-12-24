Rap Basement

Westside Gunn’s “FLYGOD” Album Is Returning To Streaming Platforms

Posted By on December 24, 2020

Westside Gunn confirms that his acclaimed debut “FLYGOD,” which originally dropped in 2016, will finally be returning to DSPs.

While the Griselda mythology runs deep, thanks in large part to the extremely sizable canon crafted by Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher throughout their epic run, FLYGOD remains a key chapter in the crew’s legacy. For one, it marked the debut studio album of Westside Gunn, likely playing a pivotal role in landing them a deal with Eminem and Paul Rosenberg’s Shady Records. And second, it featured a slew of hard-hitting bangers, not to mention guest appearances from Conway, Benny, Your Old Droog, Danny Brown, Roc Marciano, Action Bronson, and more.

 Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Unfortunately, for those of us who have adopted streaming platforms as our primary means of consuming music, FLYGOD has been frustratingly absent from Gunn’s digital catalog. While likely due to a sample clearance-issue, as is so often the case with these underground drops, many have been wondering as to whether or not FLYGOD would ever return to round out Gunn’s impressive catalog. Evidently, that day has finally come by way of a Griselda Christmas miracle. 

Taking to Twitter, Gunn announced that his acclaimed debut album would indeed be returning to streaming as of tomorrow, December 25th. It’s a big win for completionists everywhere, some of whom have never even experienced Gunn’s FLYGOD to begin with. Seeing as it went on to spark an entire movement, with albums like FLYGOD Is An Awesome God 1 & 2 emerging in its wake, the significance of FLYGOD should not go unappreciated. Check back on Christmas Day to rediscover an essential chapter in Westside Gunn’s prolific discography — and for those already familiar with the project, sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

Via HNHH

