What Is Future Getting Ready To Drop?

Future is no stranger to the sequel. In fact, the legendary Atlanta rapper has previously teased continuations of many beloved projects. By his own admission, we’re looking at the potential release of Monster 2, HNDRXX 2, and What A Time To Be Alive 2, all of which have been teased throughout the past few years. And that’s not even factoring in recent solo albums like The WIZRD and High Off Life, both of which may very well end up spawning sequels of their own one day.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Though it’s uncertain if and when any of the aforementioned sequels will see the light of day, it would appear that Future is gearing up to release something. The rapper recently took to Instagram to implore his fans to “get ready,” which likely signals that some new music is on the way. But given how many plates he’s currently in the process of spinning, it raises an important question — what is Future’s next move?

Monster 2 might be next on the docket, given how frequently Future was promoting within the past few months. In fact, he was recently seen working in the studio with Metro Boomin, Esco, and Southside, signaling that the anticipated sequel is, at the very least, in the production phases. Future also indicated that he would be saving HNDRXX 2 for 2022, though it’s entirely possible that he was simply testing the waters. And while some might call it the best-case scenario, What A Time 2 remains an absolute dark horse pick, especially unlikely given Drake‘s own Certified Lover Boy being so imminent.

Of course, it could be that Future is looking to subvert expectations and deliver something entirely different, be it a tone-setting single or a completely original new album. Either way, his request that fans brace themselves for something mysterious is an interesting development, made all the more so given the vast vaulted catalog he’s been steadily cooking up. What do you think Future’s next endeavor should be?