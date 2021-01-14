White Gold Wants An Eminem & Post Malone Collab

If Eminem‘s recent Music To Be Murdered By projects are any indication, White Gold may very well be one of Slim Shady’s go-to hook singers. And given their track record of “You Gon Learn” and “Zeus” so far, it’s certainly a welcome partnership — salute to Royce Da 5’9″ for making the introduction. Now, with a new solo record under his belt and more on the way, White Gold recently chopped it up with Shady Records fan site Southpawer for a quick conversation, during which he dropped a few interesting gems.

For one, he revealed that he was attempting to get both Eminem and Post Malone on one of his tracks. “I sent [Em] ideas the week the project was coming out, so he didn’t get to that yet,” explains Gold. “I got some shit man. There’s one I really want him and Post Malone to do. I have the perfect song for them to be on. That’d be dope. Other than that, it’s always ideas. Whenever he’s ready to start recording, I’ll hear from him if there’s stuff he wants me to jump on.”

When the interviewers ask White Gold’s thoughts on Royce Da 5’9’s absence on Side B, he claims that the Grammy-nominated Allegory emcee simply wasn’t recording much at the time. “He hasn’t been recording that much,” says Gold. “He’s been on Instagram Live and Zoom talking about everything going on. He’s not focused on rapping right now. He does little shit, but not in album mode or anything like that. There was one song we were going to do, I think it was called “Cemetary” or some shit. That shit was fire.”

Unfortunately, White Gold admits he doesn’t think we’ll be hearing “Cemetary” anytime soon, but it’s certainly exciting to know that there’s another Bad Meets Evil cut sitting in the vault somewhere. Check out the interview below, and look for big things to come from White Gold as he continues to deliver new solo music.