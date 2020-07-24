Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Who Is Flo Milli?

Posted By on July 24, 2020

Alabama rapper Flo Milli seemingly came out of nowhere, stunting one of today’s biggest releases.

Flo Milli is all over the place right now. Before today, not many of us had heard of the Alabama rapper. However, the 20-year-old rising star has everybody’s attention following the release of her debut project Ho, why is you here ?

She’s been trending all day on social media and all of the right people are giving her shout-outs, including Cardi B, City Girls’ member JT, Halle Berry, SZA, Doja Cat, and more. All of her recent success begs the question… who exactly is Flo Milli?


Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Born Tamia Ivoryav Carter, the rapper has been buzzing for quite a bit, recently signing a deal with RCA Records and Sony Music. She was featured as a performer at the 2019 BET Experience, going viral as of late with her songs “In The Party” and “Beef FloMix” on TikTok. With a need for talented female rappers to represent in hip-hop, Flo is the latest to step up to the plate.

She’s got all it takes to be a huge success in the game and, with her debut project Ho, why is you here ?, we wouldn’t be surprised if she continues to rise even higher.

Get acquainted with the up-and-coming star and listen to her new music here.

Via HNHH

