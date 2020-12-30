Who Is Popp Hunna? Everything To Know About The “Adderall (Corvette, Corvette)” Rapper

Popp Hunna has stepped into the spotlight due to the success of his viral TikTok hit “Adderall (Corvette, Corvette)” and the release of his new EP Mud Baby, dropping on Christmas Day. The North Philly rapper’s track has gained over 27 million streams on Spotify, and caught the attention of celebrities, such as Kevin Hart, Sasha Obama, and Jayda Wayda, who are sharing their own dancing videos to the song. As Popp Hunna manages his recent and rapid success, alleged paperwork from his past has recently surfaced on the internet, threatening to derail everything he’s built thus far, and seemingly even making the rapper himself doubt his own career.

With Popp Hunna on the precipice of a make-or-break moment, we’re taking a look into his career thus far.

Background

Popp Hunna, whose real name is Omir Bernard, is a 20-year-old artist from North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. North Philly is the backdrop of Popp’s “Adderall” music video, where he showcases a few local haunts. Despite this, we don’t know very much about the rapper’s upbringing, although it’s been presumed that he’s been involved in the streets since he was a youth.

Hunna takes pride in his organic approach to the songs he makes and he clearly likes to have fun with it. He is extremely humbled and excited that other people love his music too, and he shows an eagerness to broaden his horizons and collaborate with as many people as he can.

Viral Fame

Popp Hunna released his 12-track EP One Year Later in January 2020, and promoted music from it on TikTok. The video streaming platform quickly caught on to the track “Single,” making this Hunna’s first viral hit. The record was made post-break-up, and as the rapper detailed to Genius, the girl eventually called him asking about his so-called “Single” status on wax. TikTok stars used the track as bait to find other singles on the app, letting the world know that they were looking for a lover.

The wave continued with “Adderall (Corvette, Corvette)” making this Popp Hunna’s second single to take off on TikTok, back in October. “Adderall’s” iconic intro, “Corvette, Corvette,” is a primary factor in skyrocketing the song’s stream count. The Philadelphia rapper has TikTok user @yvnggprince to thank for the viral dance, which resulted in over 16 million videos featuring the song. “We didn’t think too much of the song when we first made it,” Popp previously said of making the record during an interview with 100.3 RNB. “All the shit that’s happening now, is just so shocking.”

“Adderall (Corvette, Corvette)” Remix

Lil Uzi Vert joined forces with Popp Hunna on the remix of the “Adderall (Corvette, Corvette)” in mid-December. The Philly natives teased the collaboration in early December on their respective Instagrams, sharing videos of them dancing to the then-unreleased track. Hunna referred to Uzi as sincere and genuine and wasn’t shy about his goal to collaborate with him.

The track came with a music video directed by DrewFilmedIt (above) featuring both of the Philadelphia natives and their friends vibing surrounded by Corvettes and several other cars. Popp Hunna was quick to let his audience know that he does not condone drug abuse despite the title of the song, prefacing in a Genius Verified clip, do “not take Adderall if you do not need it. I’m not trying to promote it for, you know, anybody that like, just wants to take it for fun.” He continues, “Make sure you get your prescription from a doctor.”

The song has been taking off, yet again, since Uzi hopped on the remix. However this past week, things seemed to have come to a screeching halt when Popp’s supposed-paperwork with the police surfaced online.

“Snitching” Allegations

Alleged paperwork regarding Hunna’s statement in a homicide case was released, and the rap community did not receive it well.

Reportedly, Popp Hunna witnessed a murder at 14-years old and cooperated with police, giving information on several parties involved. The leaked documents revealed names, nicknames, and addresses of those who played a part. He also shared the shooter’s possible motive in the documents. Many rappers chimed in on this revelation, and labeled this as a major violation of the “street code.” Among them, was Popp’s new collaborator, and fellow Philly native, Lil Uzi Vert. Uzi requested to be removed from Popp’s Mud Baby EP, where he appears on two songs. “Lil bro you got to take me off ya EP, I can’t accept what you did,” Uzi reportedly said to the upcoming artist.

Hunna defended himself from the backlash in a DM back-and-forth with Uzi, replying, “C’mon big bro. Everybody starting to hate me because I was being loyal I did what I had to do. I can’t even get features from no more other artist because of this.” Nonetheless, Uzi wasn’t having it, and he stood ten toes down with his decision letting Hunna know he can’t respect what he did: “Sorry bro, I just can’t respect what you did.” This brief exchange was released online via a screenshot shared to Popp Hunna’s IG Story, although it has since been removed.

Lil Tjay also involved himself in the issue, and said that Hunna had a poor excuse for his actions, stating he was in a similar situation and age isn’t a justification for what he did.

What’s Next?

Since the release of the snitching allegations, Popp Hunna has experienced the ugly side of fame where artists are put under major scrutiny when something from their past resurfaces. Popp Hunna shared on Instagram that the release of his statement regarding the homicide case has turned the rap community against him and it’s impossible to get any collaborations with other artists. The rapper initially said in his IG stories, “I might just quit rapping. All the paperwork just fucked my whole reputation up.”

However, the very next day after this news went viral, and despite what previous DMs may have insinuated, Popp referenced the “papers” in a new IG story, using a rolled-up paper emoji, and calling it “fake.”

While it’s unclear if he’s referring explicitly to the above paperwork allegations or simply to the flurry of news surrounding it, it seems to insinuate that he won’t give up on his career just yet, despite his earlier musings.

Will Popp Hunna retire early, or will he push through and gain respect from the rap community? Let us know what you make of the artist and his music thus far in the comments. Are you a fan?