Why Is Bow Wow Beefing With The WWE?!

Seasoned rap vet Bow Wow has been in a handful of controversial moments in just the past six months alone, but it looks like the “Bounce With Me” emcee is looking to wrestle away any negative energy by getting into…wrestling?

Yes, it looks like Shad Moss is trying his luck in the WWE, but for some reason he’s already getting into beef with superstar wrestlers before he even steps foot into the ring.



Image: George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Sounding off on social media, as per usual, Bow Wow addressed the handful of wrestlers who had something to say about his high aspirations to be a WWE Champion, writing on Twitter, “A lot of the wrestlers who are coming for me on twitter should be happy im going back and forth. Most have like 70k followers. Im actually helping you become a bigger name (million dollar man laugh) how you on RAW with 50k followers. Something not adding up [sic].” He doubled down when posting the message to Instagram, also adding in the caption, “Its gone hurt when i win a title before they do daamn… how yall let like mike come in and ruffle your feathers #BOWWOWWWE,” also commenting further, “From hit records to movies to hosting to future wwe champion. #believe.”

He seemed to get a response from pro wrestler Damian Priest after taunting him by writing on Twitter, “Hey @ArcherOfInfamy tell your little pet bad bunny I’ve been watching… and im not impressed. Eyes Rabbit face No entry sign … i got @TheRealMorrison back! Stop hiding from the REAL mr bunny.” Priest responded by writing back, “Ha! Not impressed huh? Every Monday we’re living what you’re chasing homie. But by all means, keep shooting blanks on Twitter.”

Thankfully it all seems to be in good fun, as Bow Wow wrote in response to a fan who asked if the beef with Damien was real, “Naw damian cool. Just poking at em a lil bit!” Shad seems to be a longtime fan of wrestling too, as you can see in the throwback photo posted above of him and Omarion at the height of their Face Off fame attending a 2007 WWE event in NYC.

Take a look below at some of the other big claims Bow Wow is making about is WWE debut, including training with wrestling icon Rikishi and his desire to go up against Bad Buddy or the collective RETRIBUTION. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section: