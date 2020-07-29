Rap Basement

Wiley Banned On Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook Over Anti-Semitism

Following a rant filled with anti-semitic sentiments and claims, Wiley has found himself facing a permanent social media ban.

Over the past few months, many rappers have been vocalizing anti-semitic sentiments and statements on social media. Ice Cube was among the first to spark controversy. Nick Cannon lost a Viacom deal over his own claims. Jay Electronica appeared especially confrontational on the topic. And of course, Wiley, who took to Twitter to liken the Jewish community with the KKK: “There are 2 sets of people who nobody has really wanted to challenge #Jewish & #KKK but being in business for 20 years you start to understand [sic] why … Red Necks Are the KKK and Jewish people are the Law…Work that out.”

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

As Wiley came to realize, actions have consequences — not only was he dropped by his management following the initial Tweetstorm, but he also found himself banned by Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram in one fell swoop. The BBC reported the news of Wiley’s ban, confirming that Facebook deleted the rapper’s page following his anti-Jewish rant; apparently, a spokesperson for Facebook cited “repeated violations”  of the terms and services. His Instagram page was also deleted. 

 Wiley has since apologized for his comments, speaking with Sky News to make his case. “My comments should not have been directed to all Jews or Jewish people,” he stated. “I want to apologise for generalising, and I want to apologise for comments that were looked at as anti-Semitic.” Claiming that his animosity stemmed from an issue with his Jewish manager, Wiley continued elaborating on his rant. “I just want to apologise for generalising and going outside of the people who I was talking to within the workspace and workplace I work in. I’m not racist, you know. I’m a businessman. My thing should have stayed between me and my manager, I get that.”

As of now, Wiley’s ban remains in place. In a statement following Wiley’s ban, Twitter reiterated that “We deeply respect the concerns shared by the Jewish community and online safety advocates.

[via] / [via]
Via HNHH

