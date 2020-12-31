Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

DJ Paul Announces Collaborative Project With Young Buck In 2021: “Who Ready?”
132
0
Will.i.Am Says “It Hurts” That Black Eyed Pease Aren’t “Considered A Black Group”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1046
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
900
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Will.i.Am Says “It Hurts” That Black Eyed Pease Aren’t “Considered A Black Group”

Posted By on December 30, 2020

He believes the group’s international success is why people wouldn’t label them as apart of “urban or Black culture.”

They are one of the most celebrated groups in Pop and Hip Hop circles, but will.i.am has one issue with the overall acceptance of the Black Eyed Peas. Current members include will.i.am, apl.de.ap, Taboo, and J. Rey Soul, but prior to the latter adding her vocals to the collective, singer Fergie held down that position. In a recent conversation with Wyclef Jean on Run That Back, will.i.am discussed his disappointment with the Black Eyed Peas not being celebrated as a Black group and examined why that possibly isn’t widely accepted.

“In 2004, Black Eyed Peas we, we were just trying to get on. When you think of—like, I’m a Black dude but when you think of Black Eyed Peas, we go so big that…and it hurts, it still hurts a little bit that we’re not considered a Black group because we got that big,” said will.i.am. “And when you think of Black Eyed Peas, you don’t think of—it’s no longer urban or Black culture, which is…it’s not good for the black community that Black Eyed Peas is not looked at as a Black group because we had international success.”

“That should be credited to the Black community more so than letting it be adopted,” he added before listing various genres that Black people once dominated but now have little presence. “That’s just a thing that we suffer from all the time. When you think of Jazz, you no longer think of Black anymore. When you think of Rock n’ Roll, you don’t think of Black anymore. All that, I don’t know why we have that. When you think of even country, you don’t think of Black. A lot of the things that we create and we invent, we dispose of or it gets stolen from us to the point where it’s not associated to its origins.”

Watch the interview below and let us know if you think the Black Eyed Peas should don the “Black group” title.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

DJ Paul Announces Collaborative Project With Young Buck In 2021: “Who Ready?”
132 525 10
0
Producer Delray Richardson Claims Tupac Told Him About Rendezvous With Faith Evans
278 525 21
1

Recent Stories

DJ Paul Announces Collaborative Project With Young Buck In 2021: “Who Ready?”
132
0
Will.i.Am Says “It Hurts” That Black Eyed Pease Aren’t “Considered A Black Group”
146
0
Producer Delray Richardson Claims Tupac Told Him About Rendezvous With Faith Evans
278
1
DJ Mustard Diagnosed With COVID-19
199
0
Lil Wayne Receives Sentencing Date For Private Jet Gun Charge
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Durk Feat. YNW Melly Free Jamell
344
0
Playboi Carti Sky
265
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Shofu Baileys + Bullshit
251
0
Kid Trunks Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Universal
238
0
Xavier Wulf Hold Steady
212
0
Playboi Carti New Tank
212
0
Zaytoven Feat. Chief Keef MoMoney
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
106
0
Mama’s Baby
159
0
The Kid LAROI Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Tragic” Video
172
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

DJ Paul Announces Collaborative Project With Young Buck In 2021: “Who Ready?”
Will.i.Am Says “It Hurts” That Black Eyed Pease Aren’t “Considered A Black Group”
Producer Delray Richardson Claims Tupac Told Him About Rendezvous With Faith Evans