Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Linkin Park Forces Trump To Remove Video Using Band’s Song “In The End”
93
0
Drake’s Collab With UK Drill Rapper Headie One Drops This Week
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz In House
781
0
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
768
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Will Smith Fans Trash August Alsina’s “Entanglements” For Being Petty

Posted By on July 19, 2020

Is August being corny?

Will Smith is bound to snap any day now. The image of his silently enraged face that has been turned into a viral meme may be his permanent gaze after this weekend. August Alsina went ahead and dropped “Entanglements,” a new single featuring Rick Ross that goes into intimate details of the young singer’s exploits with Jada Pinket Smith. The lyrics of the song take shots at Will, while also detailing the sexual intricacies of August and Jada’s relationship. 

“I’m bein’ honest baby, don’t want no strings attached,” sings August. “You just want a nigga that’s gon’ break your back/I’m half? No, I ain’t ’bout to play with that/You left your man to fuck with me, just to pay him back/ Don’t you know that’s cold-hearted?” Will Smith fans took to the internet to defend the legendary actor, calling August everything from petty to a clout chaser. The lyrics are a bit petty, and opportunistic. Others took to social media to make jokes at Will’s expense, making light of the situation. Things must be very interesting over at the Smith residence these days. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Linkin Park Forces Trump To Remove Video Using Band’s Song “In The End”
93 525 7
0
Drake’s Collab With UK Drill Rapper Headie One Drops This Week
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Linkin Park Forces Trump To Remove Video Using Band’s Song “In The End”
93
0
Drake’s Collab With UK Drill Rapper Headie One Drops This Week
119
0
Nelly Talks “Country Grammar” 20-Year Anniversary & Virtual Concert
119
0
Will Smith Fans Trash August Alsina’s “Entanglements” For Being Petty
106
0
T.I. Responds To Lil Yachty’s Declaration That Young Thug & Future Are “The Greatest”
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Blackbear I Felt That
79
0
Joey Bada$$ The Light
119
0
2Eleven Feat. T.F. Turf
146
0
City Morgue HURTWORLD '99
79
0
Dutchavelli Black
53
0
Open Mike Eagle Neighborhood Protection Spell
53
0
Oddisee Feat. Priya Ragu & Sainte Ezekiel Still Strange
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Jack Harlow Feat. DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez “What’s Poppin’ (Remix)” Video
199
0
August Alsina “Rounds” Video
119
0
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Linkin Park Forces Trump To Remove Video Using Band’s Song “In The End”
Drake’s Collab With UK Drill Rapper Headie One Drops This Week
Nelly Talks “Country Grammar” 20-Year Anniversary & Virtual Concert