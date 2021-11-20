Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Will Smith & LL Cool J Discussed Appearing On “Verzuz” Together
185
0
“DMX: Don’t Try To Understand” Trailer Gives A Look Inside The Rapper’s Prolific Life
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1813
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1443
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Will Smith & LL Cool J Discussed Appearing On “Verzuz” Together

Posted By on November 19, 2021

Smith says he would get “bodied” by his friend if it went down and called DJ Jazzy Jeff his “secret weapon.”

We wrapped another Verzuz last night (November 18) and have another on the horizon in just a few weeks, but not many people know that Will Smith almost made an appearance. Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills joined together for a night of Soul and R&B throwbacks, and while it made for one of the most interesting and talked-about appearances on Verzuz yet, Hip Hop fans are looking forward to seeing Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on December 2.

Will Smith has been on a press run for the release of his memoir Will, and while visiting Sway in the Morning, the entertainment icon was asked if he has discussed taking to the Verzuz stage.

LL Cool J, Will Smith
Frank Micelotta / Staff / Getty Images

“Yeah, you know I was thinking about that. Me and L, we’re talking about doing one,” he said of LL Cool J. “But I never had a chance to—I was writing my book.” He admitted that he would have been out of his league. “L is going to body me.”

Sway’s cohost Heather B suggested that Will may have a better fighting chance if he added DJ Jazzy Jeff to the mix. Smith replied, “That’s my secret weapon right there.”

Will Smith, LL Cool
Michael Caulfield Archive / Contributor / Getty Images

Back in February, Fat Joe stated that LL Cool was interested in revisiting his hits with Verzuz, but he would only do so if he could pick his opponent.

“LL Cool J, let me tell you, he’s my idol. I wouldn’t even feel right, you know what I’m saying?” said Joe. “I rap ’cause of him… LL wants Jay-Z or Drake. That’s who LL Cool J allegedly wants. Jay-Z or Drake.”

We’ll have to wait and see who LL appears with, but in the meantime, check out Will Smith’s interview below.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

“DMX: Don’t Try To Understand” Trailer Gives A Look Inside The Rapper’s Prolific Life
238 525 18
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy Perform “What A Life” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
238 525 18
0

Recent Stories

Will Smith & LL Cool J Discussed Appearing On “Verzuz” Together
185
0
“DMX: Don’t Try To Understand” Trailer Gives A Look Inside The Rapper’s Prolific Life
238
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy Perform “What A Life” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
238
0
Young Dolph Was One Of A Kind
437
3
London On Da Track Says He’s “Grateful” For The Success Of Summer Walker’s “Still Over It”
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jacquees & Kodie Shane Lets Not Fall In Love
159
0
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Animalz
159
0
Kaytranada Feat. Mach Hommy $payforhaiti
146
0
The Cool Kids Feat. Larry June The Cool Kids Tap Larry June For New Single "All Or Nothing"
172
0
Smokepurpp Feat. Lil Gnar Not Your Speed
212
0
Saba Stop That
132
1
NLE Choppa I.Y.B.
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

I Love You, I Hate You – The Film
212
0
Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
291
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Will Smith & LL Cool J Discussed Appearing On “Verzuz” Together
“DMX: Don’t Try To Understand” Trailer Gives A Look Inside The Rapper’s Prolific Life
Big Sean & Hit-Boy Perform “What A Life” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”