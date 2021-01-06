Wiz Khalifa Completes 9 Songs In One Night With Sledgren & Cardo

Wiz Khalifa fans, it’s time to rejoice. While the rapper has not released any official studio albums via his label since 2018, the bud-centric artist has kept fans fed over the years with a mixtape arsenal that just keeps getting bigger and bigger. It looks like the Pittsburgh native is now preparing to add even more material to his discography, this time linking up with frequent collaborators Sledgren and Cardo. The trio seemed to be on x-games mode last night, producing a whopping nine songs total in the session.

Confirming the news in a tweet, the 33-year-old “We Dem Boyz” rapper penned, “9 songs over Sledgren and Cardo beats last night.” He added, “Jerm pacc tonight.” The Taylor Gang Instagram account reposted the tweet adding the caption, “Oh here we go,” with flame emojis. They then asked fans if they were ready for the new project.

Sledgren and Cardo are original members of Wiz’s Taylor Gang collective and helped cultivate the sound many consider to be Wiz’s classic. On his iconic tape Kush & OJ, Sledgren produced hits like “Never Been” and “Waken Baken,” while Cardo handled production on “Mezmorized,” and “In the Cut.”

