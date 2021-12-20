Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Defends Bobby Shmurda Against Dancing Critics: “He’s Happy As F*ck!”
106
0
50 Cent Says He’s Top 10 Rapper Dead Or Alive, Hints At Final Album
225
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose November
2025
0
French Montana They Got Amnesia
900
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Wiz Khalifa Encourages Peace In Hip-Hop, Suggests Entertainers Spread More Love In 2022

Posted By on December 20, 2021

Many rappers have been speaking out following the death of Drakeo the Ruler.

The tragic death of Drakeo the Ruler seems to have sparked an important conversation to re-emerge within the hip-hop community. In the hours following the stabbing that took place at Los Angeles’ Once Upon A Time festival, artists like Snoop Dogg, Jim Jones, and Tory Lanez have shared their thoughts on the loss of such a talented young man, and how it’s time for unnecessary violence to come to and end.

Another recording artist who’s spoken out about the aggression and danger within the industry is Wiz Khalifa, who hopped onto Twitter yesterday to write, “as entertainers let’s try some shit next year. Minding our own business.”

He continued, “Not [disrespecting] each other’s family, dead homies, or area they come from. Stop using someone else’s significant other as a one up to the other person. Actually showing the same love you expect to get.” Wiz also added that he knows that these things may not be a “direct cause of violence,” but he thinks that “[changing them] could help.”

Drakeo’s fellow West Coast legend, Snoop Dogg, shared a similar sentiment. “I’m not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA,” he wrote after expressing his condolences to those impacted by the 28-year-old’s death.

“Last night I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy. Please take care, love one another and stay safe y’all. I’M PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP-HOP.”

Read more heartfelt tributes to the late Drakeo the Ruler here. RIP.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cardi B Defends Bobby Shmurda Against Dancing Critics: “He’s Happy As F*ck!”
106 525 8
0
50 Cent Says He’s Top 10 Rapper Dead Or Alive, Hints At Final Album
225 525 17
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Defends Bobby Shmurda Against Dancing Critics: “He’s Happy As F*ck!”
106
0
50 Cent Says He’s Top 10 Rapper Dead Or Alive, Hints At Final Album
225
0
Jason Lee Talks Moving The Culture Forward While Dishing On Nicki Minaj, Karen Civil, & Megan Thee Stallion
238
0
Swae Lee & Madonna Are Cooking Something Up In The Studio
291
0
Kodak Black Completes 90-Day Rehab Stint
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Nas Feat. will.i.am Hip-Hop Is Dead
304
0
TyFontaine Numb
172
0
EST Gee Feat. MoneyBagg Yo Balloons
265
0
Kur Sheist
225
1
Slatt Zy Beautiful Scars
185
1
Scorey Die Young
212
0
Roddy Ricch thailand
331
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Durk & Morgan Wallen “Broadway Girls” Video
93
0
Asiahn “All I Want” Video
278
0
DreamDoll Shows Off Abundance Of Jewelry & Speaks On Her Birkin Bag Collection
424
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Defends Bobby Shmurda Against Dancing Critics: “He’s Happy As F*ck!”
50 Cent Says He’s Top 10 Rapper Dead Or Alive, Hints At Final Album
Jason Lee Talks Moving The Culture Forward While Dishing On Nicki Minaj, Karen Civil, & Megan Thee Stallion