Wiz Khalifa Gives Struggling Rappers Some Much-Needed Advice

Posted By on February 3, 2021

Wiz Khalifa gives some advice to struggling rappers around the world.

Sometimes, you can be surrounded by too many yes men and would benefit from hearing the cold hard truth. Wiz Khalifa is here to deliver that truth to the thousands of struggling rappers paying for plays and begging for clout, tweeting out his best advice to aspiring rappers that have yet to make any moves.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, the Pittsburgh rapper delivered a much-needed message to the people who think they’ve got bars, when they’ve really got nothing at all. “If rap ain’t workin get a real job,” wrote the diamond-certified artist. 

While his message is harsh, it’s realistic and would prevent a lot of struggling rappers from continuing to waste money on a career that won’t work out in the long run. Will his advice save those folks? Probably not. But it might inspire them to step up their game or, at least, quit sending their weak raps to Wiz in his DMs. 

In addition to sharing his advice on Twitter, the “Black & Yellow” rapper has been teasing the arrival of his next full-length project, which he says is better than anything he’s released in the past. Titled Cereal Milk, the rollout has seemingly begun with two new loosies being uploaded by Wiz this week. 


Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Do you agree with Wiz Khalifa‘s advice?

Via HNHH

