Wiz Khalifa Is Team Snoop Dogg Ahead Of DMX Verzuz Battle

The Verzuz battles are perhaps the most exciting thing to come out of quarantine. The brainchild of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, the Instagram live series features the most legendary artists going head to head in a battle of hits. Ahead of perhaps the most exciting battles of Verzuz history, Wiz Khalifa is weighing in and pledging his allegiance to Snoop.

The Pittsburg spitter shared the promotional material for the DMX v. Snoop Dogg Verzuz battle set to take place Wednesday, July 22nd at 8pm EST. The battle will be available to stream on the official Verzuz Instagram page as well as Apple Music after Swizz and Timbaland signed a deal with the company.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Wiz declared he was team Snoop in the caption of the post writing, “Love you X but y’all know who I’m ridin wit @snoopdogg.” Referencing both rapper’s heavy marijuana use Wiz added, “i got two lbs ready Cuhz .” Wiz has stated numerous times that Snoop is his idol. The “Black & Yellow” rapper even got a few tattoos dedicated to Snoop last year to commemorate the rap legend.

Tonight’s battle is looking like it’s going to be a close one. Who are you backing, DMX or Snoop? Vote in our poll here. Learn how you can watch tonight’s battle here.