Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
40
0
DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
1866
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
596
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Wiz Khalifa Praises Black Thought: “One Of The Best Rappers To Ever Live”

Posted By on April 8, 2021

Wiz Khalifa gives Black Thought his props, calling him one of the best rappers of all time.

As we all continue to hope and pray that DMX pushes through, the Hip-Hop community has definitely learned over the past week how important it is to give people their roses while they can still smell them. There has been an outpouring of support for DMX, and along with it, several people have taken the time to share their personal moments with DMX and show how much they mean to him, Wiz Khalifa included

After showing love to DMXWiz Khalifa was apparently in a similar mood yesterday, as he decided to take to Twitter to offer some praise to one of Hip-Hop’s veteran artists: the lead emcee of The Roots, Black Thought. Before unleashing his hot take, Wiz prefaced his subsequent mini Twitter rant by saying, “Gotta couple random tweets.” After dropping that disclaimer, the Taylor Gang artist let off a few random statements —‌ including and “Stop puttin the syrup in the fridge” “Bong rips plus waffles equals got damn” —‌ but none of them were as significant as what he had to say about Black Thought.

In the tweet, Wiz simply writes, “Black Thought is one of the best rappers to ever live.” The Pittsburgh rapper’s praise for Black Thought comes weeks after Questlove discussed why he thought that Black Thought was “blackballed” by other rappers, but according to Wiz Khalifa, that hasn’t stopped Black Thought from being great.

Do you agree with Wiz Khalifa’s opinion that Black Thought is one of the best rappers of all time? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
40 525 3
0
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
53 525 4
0

Recent Stories

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
40
0
DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
93
0
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era
53
0
Lil Mama Claims She Has Been Ignored By Jay-Z
79
0
Pooh Shiesty Gets Platinum Plaque On Set With Gucci Mane
66
0
More News

Trending Songs

Brasstracks What's Next (Cover)
93
0
DMX A Minute For Your Son
79
0
Chynna Burnout
66
0
Pouya Leave Me Alone
53
0
Queen Naija & Ari Lennox Set Him Up
146
0
Icewear Vezzo Feat. Lil Durk Up The Sco
66
0
Logic Tired In Malibu
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pooh Shiesty Feat. Gucci Mane “Ugly” Video
79
0
Lil Tjay Feat. Toosii “Love Hurts” Video
132
0
Mooski “Track Star” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Trina Talks About Doing A Verzuz With Lil Kim & Thriving Female MC Scene On “BagFuel”
DMX’s Status Remains Unchanged Following Array Of Tests
Cole Bennett Laments The Death Of The Soundcloud Era