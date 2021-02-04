Wiz Khalifa Promises New Taylor Gang Mixtape

Wiz Khalifa has developed a steady routine, living life to the fullest and delivering music at an impressive pace. And while some have criticized the rapper for largely recycling many of the same topics — women, weed, and wealth chief among them — it’s hard to really blame Wiz for frequently writing what he knows. After all, it’s what the old adage demands. And at this point, even if you aren’t quite buying what Wiz is selling, he’s established himself as a sturdy presence in the game with no sign of slowing his roll.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Not long after announcing his next mixtape Cereal Milk, vowing that it will be “100% better than any of your favorite project of mine” — including his fan-favorite Kush And Orange Juice — Wiz has once again taken to socials to confirm yet another new release. This time, however, it’s set to come from his Taylor Gang label roster, a lineup that includes Ty Dolla $ign, Berner, Juicy J, Chevy Woods, Tuki Carter, J.R. Donato, Fedd The God, Young Deji, and Sk8.

“New Taylor Gang Mixtape on the way,” confirms Wiz on Instagram, alongside a behind-the-scenes studio picture. “Taylor Nights.” Though little else is known about the project, it’s clear that Wiz intends to make a serious impression in 2021, having already confirmed the existence of two separate bodies of work. Check out his announcement post below, and sound off in the comments if you’re looking forward to seeing what the beloved rapper and his labelmates are cooking up on Taylor Nights.