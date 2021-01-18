Rap Basement

Wiz Khalifa Reveals Next Project’s Title, Says It’s Better Than “Kush & Orange Juice”

Posted By on January 18, 2021

Wiz Khalifa says his new mixtape “Cereal Milk” is better than anything he’s ever released.

Wiz Khalifa is confident that his next mixtape outclasses any other body of work he’s released, telling his fans on Twitter that it’s inarguably the best project he’s ever put together.

“My next tape is gonna be called Cereal Milk,” said the stoner-rapper, revealing the title of the project for the first time. “And it’s 100% better than any of your favorite project of mine #CerealMilk.”

His final statement on the tape builds a lot of pressure for Wiz to out-perform his other releases. At this stage of his career, he’s a rap mainstay and a bad project won’t really ruin his legacy. The diamond-certified artist has had an incredibly successful career, dropping classic projects like Kush & Orange Juice, Burn After Rolling, Cabin Fever, and more. Do you think that his next body of work will be the best of his discography?


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There is no current release date listed for Cereal Milk, but it sounds like it could be finished from the sound of Wiz’s tweets.

Earlier this month, the rapper stated that he had finished nine songs in a single night with Sledgren and Cardo, two of his preferred collaborators, so he’s definitely in a groove. Are you looking forward to the release of Cereal Milk?

Via HNHH

