Wiz Khalifa Spotted In The Studio With Rubi Rose & A Huge Bag Of Weed

Posted By on August 24, 2020

Wiz Khalifa and Rubi Rose were in the studio together, telling the world that they’ve got a heater on the way.

Wiz Khalifa is about to unleash another banger on us, teasing the world with a picture of himself and rising rapper Rubi Rose in the studio.

“Gotta lotta love for Big Rubi,” wrote the legendary Pittsburgh rapper on Instagram, posting a picture of himself smoking next to Rubi Rose. “We got some heat on the way.”

The two rappers get close on the couch for this shot, which also features the appearance of a gigantic bag of weed, placed on Wiz’s left side. 

It looks like Wiz and Rubi are going to hit us with something soon. What are you expecting from their link-up?

In other news, Wiz has also been teasing some new music with A$AP Rocky and Juicy J, getting together for a studio session that appears to have birthed some magic from the three heavyweights. He will also be featured on the brand new album by production group Internet Money, appearing on a song with 24kGoldn.

On Rubi Rose’s side, she is promoting the video for her bubbling single “He In His Feelings.” She has been one of the main forces growing within the latest wave of women in rap, certainly opening even more eyes with her forthcoming Wiz Khalifa collaboration.

Via HNHH

