Wizkid And Tems’ “Essence” Is No. 1 In R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay

Posted By on September 4, 2021

“Essence” is still heating up.

Wizkid and Tems’ “Essence” track has certainly bubbled to the surface as one of the summer’s most memorable tracks. Now, following a boost from a Justin Bieber-assisted remix, the cut dominates the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with a No. 1 position, marking a significant milestone for both artists and the Afrobeat genre as a whole.

It marks Wizkid’s first No. 1 as a lead artist following similar success with his presence on Drake‘s “One Dance,” which topped the chart in 2016. As for Tems, it is the 26-year-old songstress’ first appearance on the chart. 

Per MRC data, it is the first time artist has hit No. 1 on the chart without having any prior Top 5 tracks since DaBaby‘s “Suge” nabbed it in 2019.

“Essence” first arrived almost a year ago on Wizkid‘s Made In Lagos album. It was one of a handful of R&B-centric cuts that could have equated to similar success for Wiz. Among them were the H.E.R.-assisted “Smile” and the Ella Mai-assisted “Piece Of Me.” Months later, as the quarantine began to scale back, “‘Essence’ pushed through as the soundtrack of choice post-lockdown.

 “[‘Essence’] has become emblematic of being back outside,” former RCA Executive VP A&R Tunji Balogun told Billboard. “Then, a narrative on the internet started about the song being the song of the summer — and we took that energy and ran with it.” 

Via HNHH

