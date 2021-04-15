Rap Basement

Featured

Worldwide Wednesday Explains His Ripple Effect Movement On “BagFuel”

Posted By on April 15, 2021

Worldwide Wednesday sits down with Hynaken and E$$O for the latest episode of “BagFuel.”

We’re back with yet another episode of BagFuel and this time, we’ve got rising artist and influencer Worldwide Wednesday on the panel. The Pennsylvania-based artist sat down with co-hosts Hynaken and E$$O to chat about all of the buzz he’s been getting locally, unpacking his “ripple effect” movement, and so much more.

The thirty-minute conversation starts off as Hynaken asks Wednesday about recently going viral after a group of women pulled up to one of his parties in a U-Haul truck. They were packed in the back of the moving truck, getting out and turning up with the rising influencer in Atlanta. The guys got to talking about XXXTentacion and the grasp he had over his fanbase, which is something that Wednesday is trying to create for himself. He says that with the Ripple Effect movement he’s been popularizing, he wants to make opportunities for independent artists to get noticed on a larger scale. 

Wednesday says his next step is to expand on the brand he’s already built, which will be complemented with consistent music drops and more events. Most recently, Wednesday struck a buzz with his single release “Friendly Neighborhood,” which offers just a glimpse of the lifestyle he lives. 

Watch the full episode of BagFuel with Worldwide Wednesday below and be sure to check him out on Instagram.

Via HNHH

