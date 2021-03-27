Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
1271
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
384
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Xscape’s LaTocha Scott Defends T.I. & Tiny Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Posted By on March 26, 2021

She says they’re like family & what they’ve been accused of is not in their character.

The allegations made against T.I. and Tiny have shocked their fans. It’s reported that over one dozen women have accused the couple of drugging and-or sexual abusing them, and a lawyer has even called for an official investigation. T.I. and Tiny have both vehemently denied the accusations first launched by former friend Sabrina Peterson, and one person who is standing in their corner is Tiny’s Xscape groupmate, LaTocha Scott.

TI, Tiny, Wendy Williams, LaTocha Scott
Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Scott recently appeared on The Wendy Williams Show for a cooking segment and during the chat, the singer was asked about the scandal. “You know what, I hate that this is happening,” said Scott. “That’s my family and I don’t use that word ‘family’ lightly. That’s my sister so I support her and I’m just gonna continue to pray for her and this whole situation.” Wendy wanted to know if the singer believed any of the allegations. “I do not. I know her character and that’s just not her.”

Williams wasn’t letting up and asked if LaTocha thought T.I. was capable of any of the accusations against him. “That’s not his character, as well. They’re good people and I think this whole ordeal has brought them closer together. What we like to do is have family night. I just missed family night Sunday because I was here getting ready for your show.”

“That’s my family and we’re just gonna support them and pray for them. That’s it.” Xscape singer Kandi Burruss also came forward in defense of the couple. You can check out the full cooking segment below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251 525 19
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny
238
0
Lil Nas X Won’t Confirm Or Deny Nicki Minaj Collab On Debut Album
199
0
Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Skiifall Feat. Knucks Ting Tun Up Pt. II
106
0
Dreezy BeatBox Bday Freestyle
106
0
ShaqIsDope Cali Love
106
0
SpotemGottem Feat. Shenseea Beat Box (Freestyle)
172
0
Rod Wave Shock Da World
106
0
Key Glock & Young Dolph What u see is what u get
106
0
Ron Suno Feat. Sheff G Winners
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rico Nasty “Pussy Poppin” Video
146
0
Big Sean “Lucky Me / Still I Rise” Video
106
0
Blxst Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga “Chosen” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny