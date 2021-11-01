Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
212
0
Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4103
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1151
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

XXXTENTACION’s Father Shares Video Of Late Son’s Song Playing During His Wedding

Posted By on November 1, 2021

XXXTENTACION’s father Dwayne Onfroy shares touching 2019 video of his son’s song “School Globes” playing at his wedding.

Although XXXTENTACION passed over three years ago, his impact is still felt, especially with those closest to him.

On the two-year anniversary of his marriage five days ago, X’s father Dwayne Onfroy shared a video to Instagram from his emotional wedding ceremony. In the video, his now wedded wife walks down the aisle to XXXTENTACION’s unreleased song “School Globes.”

Onfroy explains in the caption that he was unaware that song would play during that intimate moment, as it brought him to tears when he heard it. This wedding took place nearly a year after X’s tragic death, so we can only imagine what was going through Onfroy’s head during this special clip.

“School Globes” was intended to be released on XXXTENTACION’s November 2019 posthumous album Bad Vibes Forever. But after leaking, the song did not make the album’s final cut.

Interpolating Modern English’s 1982 smash hit “I Melt with You” on the hook, “School Globes” features Lil Nas X on the second verse of the song. At the time that fans expected the song to be included on X’s album, there was outrage considering the fact that XXXTENTACION and Lil Nas X never even knew each other.

Regardless, the somber song made for a fitting moment in Dwayne Onfroy’s wedding. It is nice to see how Onfroy’s wife used the song to create a positive memory in her husband’s life.

Aside from this, more good XXXTENTACION news surfaced this week as his mother received a celebratory plaque for his song “SAD!” achieving RIAA Diamond certification. 

While X is no longer with us, his memory and influence still lives on.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
106 525 8
0
Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
212
0
Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
106
0
Megan Thee Stallion Feels Pressure To Create Hits: “Everything Is So Quick”
119
0
Murda Mook Wasn’t Feeling Drake’s Presence At URL This Weekend
146
0
Wale Says He Hasn’t Heard Of Any Beef Between Rick Ross & Meek Mill
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Joell Ortiz In My Feelings
132
0
Skepta & Fumez The Engineer Plugged In
199
0
Hotboii Never Say Never
185
0
Azealia Banks Tarantula/Wings Of A Butterfly
503
0
Nipsey Hussle Rose Clique
132
0
Lupe Fiasco Not A Costume
278
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy Chaos
357
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Papoose Feat. Lil Wayne “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” Video
926
0
DreamDoll “Tryouts” Video
357
0
Lute Is Disgusted By Burnt Chocolate & Scrambled Egg Chips On “Snack Review”
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Announce New Silk Sonic Single
Pop Hunna Fan Interrupts Rolling Loud Set To Perform Rapper’s TikTok Hit
Megan Thee Stallion Feels Pressure To Create Hits: “Everything Is So Quick”