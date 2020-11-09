Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nate Dogg’s Son Heavily Disagrees With Snoop Dogg’s Take On Ty Dolla $ign
93
0
Roc Marciano Announces “Mt. Marci” Album Tracklist & Guests
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1284
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1284
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

XXXTentacion’s Father Writes Him A Message

Posted By on November 9, 2020

XXXTentacion’s father shares a vivid dream he had about the rapper before sending him a message.

More than two years have passed since the tragic and untimely death of XXXTentacion.

The rapper was killed in broad daylight, being targeted by four men as he left a motorsports store in Florida. His killers remain in police custody as they await their trials

Over the years, XXXTentacion’s mother Cleopatra Bernard has shared countless tributes to her late son, but we rarely hear from his father, Dwayne Onfroy. This weekend, Dwayne opened up about a vivid dream he had about X, sending the rapper a message via his Instagram Stories.

“I saw you in a dream last night,” said Dwayne about his son XXXTentacion. “You were singing a new song I’ve never heard. Your voice sounded more mature. You looked a bit taller in the dream as well. I noticed a couple things about you. You were dressed as you were as a kid, you had on a black hoodie zipped all the way down and usual you had on no under shirt. What I also noticed though is that you were happy. When You would come spend time with me in WEST PALM BEACH I used to chase you to go put on a shirt.”

Dwayne’s message continues with an update on how the world is today, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic and X’s impact as an artist.

“A lot has happened since you left,” he says. “The world has changed dramatically. There’s this VIRUS THEY ARE CALLING COVID-19 aka RONA (is that you). A lot of people have died from it. YOU HAVE A SON HIS NAME IS GEKYUME I ALWAYS TOLD YOU THAT YOU WOULD MAKE ME A GRANDFATHER at a young age lol. Wish you could see him but I know from the other side you can’t so I will be your bridge AFTER ALL YOU CAME FROM MY BALLS TOO (I know I know I’m always using that as my trump card in a conversation.”

Onfroy goes on to say that, even when he’s happy, he’s still mourning. He tells XXX that the youth views him as this generation’s Tupac or John Lennon, inspiring a new generation with his music.

Rest in peace to XXXTentacion.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nate Dogg’s Son Heavily Disagrees With Snoop Dogg’s Take On Ty Dolla $ign
93 525 7
0
Roc Marciano Announces “Mt. Marci” Album Tracklist & Guests
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Nate Dogg’s Son Heavily Disagrees With Snoop Dogg’s Take On Ty Dolla $ign
93
0
Roc Marciano Announces “Mt. Marci” Album Tracklist & Guests
106
0
Missy Elliott Celebrates 21 Years Of “Hot Boyz”
106
0
Westside Gunn Praises His Circle Of Bosses: “HOV, Kanye, Virgil”
159
0
Benny The Butcher Flexes Griselda’s Grimy Hip-Hop Revival
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Casanova Feat. Ugly God & Duke Deuce Virgil
53
0
Vivian Green Feat. Ghostface Killah Light Up
79
0
French Montana Feat. Benny The Butcher Wave Blues
185
0
Davido Feat. Lil Baby So Crazy
93
0
Wu-Tang Clan Da Mystery Of Chessboxin'
132
0
Kid Cudi Feat. Cage Maniac
93
0
Drakeo The Ruler Fights Don't Matter
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

NAV Feat. Lil Baby “Don’t Need Friends” Video
79
0
Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
212
1
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nate Dogg’s Son Heavily Disagrees With Snoop Dogg’s Take On Ty Dolla $ign
Roc Marciano Announces “Mt. Marci” Album Tracklist & Guests
Missy Elliott Celebrates 21 Years Of “Hot Boyz”