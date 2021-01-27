Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

XXXTentacion’s GF Jenesis Pens Letter To Late Rapper On Their Son Birthday
93
0
Death Row Co-Founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris Thanks Trump For Pardon
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
11753
1
Wiz Khalifa
1707
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

XXXTentacion’s GF Jenesis Pens Letter To Late Rapper On Their Son Birthday

Posted By on January 26, 2021

The rapper was murdered two years ago and never received the opportunity to meet his little boy, Gekyume.

child’s birthday is a milestone that parents are excited to celebrate, but for Jenesis Sanchez, the season is bittersweet. Tuesday (January 26) marked little Gekyume’s second birthdayâanother momentous occasion that would be celebrated without his father, Jahseh “XXXTentacion” Onfroy. The rapper was murdered in June 2018 and following his death, his mother revealed that his girlfriend, Jenesis, was expecting. In honor of Gekumye’s birthday, Jenesis has reportedly penned a letter to her late boyfriend where she highlights their son’s growth and personality.

“I used to think where did I go wrong in a past life when I lost you,” reads the letter that was obtained by XXL. “Now all I can think about is you and I must of done something right to create such a divine being. Gekyume. He’s getting so big it’s crazy. To think he’s about to be two, how times passing. He’s so grown saying words ‘Mama,’ ‘Papa’ when he sees your photos. It’s a bittersweet moment for me every time. He’s so handsome and has so much personality. Super intelligent, bubbly and full of energy. I can’t with his little attitude, just like yours *eye roll*. But lowkey warms my heart.”

Jenesis posted a tribute video where she is seen writing and heard reading the letter. You can watch that below and look through more photos of the happy two-year-old.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cole Bennett, Lil Gnar, Benny Blanco & More Pay Tribute To 6 Dogs
251 525 19
0
Death Row Co-Founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris Thanks Trump For Pardon
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

XXXTentacion’s GF Jenesis Pens Letter To Late Rapper On Their Son Birthday
93
0
Death Row Co-Founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris Thanks Trump For Pardon
172
0
Cole Bennett, Lil Gnar, Benny Blanco & More Pay Tribute To 6 Dogs
251
0
Jhonni Blaze Explains Infamous Drake Scandal Once Again: “It Wasn’t Cool”
159
0
Rick Ross Posts Up With A Sword-Bearing Diddy
199
1
More News

Trending Songs

SAFE Rumors
93
0
The Yutes Feat. Curren$y High Grade
106
0
Bodega BAMZ The King
172
0
FKA Twigs Feat. Headie One & Fred again... Don't Judge Me
146
0
Ponzo Houdini Another Day In The Life
132
0
Doe Boy Mr. Postman
93
0
COLOM81AN Feat. Donato Hillside
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
225
0
Higher
132
0
Throat Baby (Remix)
331
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

XXXTentacion’s GF Jenesis Pens Letter To Late Rapper On Their Son Birthday
Death Row Co-Founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris Thanks Trump For Pardon
Cole Bennett, Lil Gnar, Benny Blanco & More Pay Tribute To 6 Dogs