XXXTentacion’s Mom Confirms The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert Collabs

Posted By on October 26, 2020

XXXTentacion’s mother reportedly confirmed new collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, and Juice WRLD before revealing that his old SoundCloud songs would be added to streaming services.

Cleopatra Bernard has reportedly shared a bunch of news that XXXTentacion fans will be pleased about.

We’ve already heard two full-length posthumous albums from XXXTentacion, titled Skins and Bad Vibes Forever, and it looks like even more new music could be on the way. 

Following the controversial release of the “CHASE / glass shards” video, which received promotion via a live stream on XXX’s Instagram account, the rapper’s mother Cleopatra Bernard has reportedly shared news regarding her late son’s upcoming music releases.

She reportedly hosted a Q&A session on Discord, promising that a collaboration with Juice WRLD was still in the works, confirming what DJ Scheme suggested a few weeks ago. Cleo also said that collaborations with The Weeknd and Lil Uzi Vert were in the works. 

The Uzi feature is still being worked on, with Cleo saying that they want to find a song that he “wants to do”.

As for a rumored collaboration with Billie Eilish, that’s also said to be in the works, and that it’s “in her hands”. 

Finally, Cleo reportedly confirmed that they’re tracking down all of X’s lost music, claiming that his SoundCloud-exclusive music will soon be added to streaming services. 

This is a lot of news for XXXTentacion fans to digest. Hopefully, the songs end up being handled well because, in the past, X’s estate has been accused by fans of mismanaging his posthumous releases.

Which are you most excited for?

Via HNHH

