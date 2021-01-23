Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Meek Mill Hints At His Next Potential Musical Direction
79
0
Pop Smoke Has More Music On The Way, Says His Label Head
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
9040
0
Wiz Khalifa
1482
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

XXXTENTACION’s Mom Pens Heartfelt Message On His 23rd Birthday

Posted By on January 23, 2021

Trippie Redd, Denzel Curry, Ski Mask The Slump God & also pay homage on what would’ve been XXXTENTACION’s 23rd birthday.

Today marks what would’ve been XXXTENTACION’s 23rd birthday. The rapper was only 20 at the time of his death with a budding career ahead of him. It was truly among the many tragic losses the hip-hop community’s faced over the past few years. Even though he isn’t here, his friends and family continue to keep his spirit alive.

XXXTENTACION’s mom Cleopatra Bernard took to Instagram where she shared a message on what would’ve been her son’s champagne birthday. She shared a photo of X gripping a microphone with his iconic black-and-blonde dreads. “Happy Birthday 23 on the 23rd we never miss the signs you show us,” she wrote. “Doing our best to continue everything you started, I love you beyond words. See you in the next life.”

Many of X’s peers also shared tributes to the late rapper. Denzel Curryshared throwback photos of himself and X from back in the day. “Happy Birthday to my fellow Aquarius Jahseh Dwayne “XXXTENTACION” Onfroy we miss you,” he wrote. Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Lil Pump didn’t say much but they did pay respect to the legend by posting photos of the rapper on their story. 


Just before XXXTENTACION’s birthday, it was revealed that his single, “SAD!” had reached 1B streams. It’s hard to imagine where his career could’ve taken him if he were still with us today. Rest In Peace, X.

Read “XXXTENTACION Thoughts: Hip-Hop Artists Reflect On Late Rapper’s Legacy.”

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Meek Mill Hints At His Next Potential Musical Direction
79 525 6
0
Snoop Dogg & Death Row Co-Founder Link Up After Trump Pardon
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Meek Mill Hints At His Next Potential Musical Direction
79
0
Pop Smoke Has More Music On The Way, Says His Label Head
93
0
Snoop Dogg & Death Row Co-Founder Link Up After Trump Pardon
119
0
XXXTENTACION’s Mom Pens Heartfelt Message On His 23rd Birthday
106
0
Lil Wayne, Juice WRLD & Young Dolph Highlight Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

BRS Kash Feat. Toosii Feel Better
66
0
Peewee Longway & Cassius Jay Feat. Tee Grizzley & Lil Yachty Forever
66
0
Lil Skies Feat. Wiz Khalifa Excite Me
79
0
BROKEASF Feat. Quando Rondo Violent Livin
159
0
Lancey Foux Steelo Flow
119
0
Duke Deuce Soldiers Steppin
79
0
Young Dolph Scotch
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Higher
66
0
Throat Baby (Remix)
278
0
NLE Choppa “Picture Me Grapin” Video
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Meek Mill Hints At His Next Potential Musical Direction
Pop Smoke Has More Music On The Way, Says His Label Head
Snoop Dogg & Death Row Co-Founder Link Up After Trump Pardon