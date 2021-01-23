Rap Basement

Featured

XXXTENTACION’s “SAD!” Joins YouTube’s 1B Club

Posted By on January 23, 2021

The song hit 1 billion just after Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good”.

XXXTENTACION is certainly no stranger to hitting posthumous fame milestones, but perhaps none is as massive as joining the YouTube 1 billion club. “SAD!” was originally released in March 2018 as a track on XXXTENTACION’s album ?. After the rapper’s death in June 2018, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100, moving up the charts from no. 52 to no. 1. XXXTENTACION was the first artist to posthumously top the charts since The Notorious B.I.G in 1997

xxxtentacion mugshot
Miami Dade County Corrections via Getty Images

On June 18th, 2018, X was followed by a dark SUV after withdrawing money from a Bank of America in Deerfield Beach, Florida. X went into an upscale motorsports store with his uncle and was followed inside by Dedrick Williams, Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright, and Trayvon Newsome. When X left and attempted to leave the store, the SUV blocked his path and Newsome and Boatwright got out of the vehicle to rob X. The struggle resulted in X being shot multiple times in the neck and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital

xxxtentacion
Jason Koerner/Getty Images

On “SAD!”, XXXTENTACION vents about depression, heartbreak, and suicide, discussing an ex-girlfriend that he just cannot seem to let go of. The track resonated with listeners and cemented X as an emotional artist. To keep running up the now-passed 1 billion view count, give the track another listen below. 

Via HNHH

