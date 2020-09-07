Rap Basement

Xzibit Celebrates Dr. Dre’s Career With Heartfelt Message

September 7, 2020

Xzibit takes to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to Dr. Dre, a celebration of the legendary artist’s career and empire.

There isn’t a hip-hop fan out there who doesn’t recognize the greatness of the Aftermath empire. Originally founded by Dr. Dre in 1996 following his departure from Death Row, the “boutique label” quickly grew in scope and influence, ultimately helping to launch the careers of Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar. In addition to the marquee signees, the label also found success with rappers like Busta Rhymes and Xzibit, with whom the Good Doctor has seemingly rekindled. 

Xzibit Dr. Dre Eminem

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images

In fact, based entirely on Instagram activity, it seems as if X and the Doc are closer than ever; not only are the pair of “X” collaborators back in the studio working on an unknown project, but also enjoying the simpler pleasures of life — marveling at pimped-out low-riders and staging lively hip-hop family gatherings. Clearly, X and Dre have been living it up to the fullest, and the Restless rapper recently took a moment to celebrate his longtime mentor and trusted producer on Instagram.

“@drdre has done so much for so many,” writes X, alongside an image of them in the studio. “I will always have the utmost respect for him. He has changed lives and made dynasties. We all we got. Fuck all the dumb shit. That’s it that’s all.” Naturally, the sentiment was echoed by many, including Denaun Porter, Dem Jointz, King T, and D12’s Kuniva — all of whom have worked with Dre at some point or another. Check out the message below, and keep an eye out for that new music coming out from Xzibit and Dr. Dre

Via HNHH

