Hopsin Updates Fans Before Releasing New Music
106
0
Future's Manager Responds To Travis Scott Verzuz Rumors
106
0
Wiz Khalifa
1204
0
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1151
0
Yams Day 2021: A$AP Rocky Announces Award Winners

Posted By on January 19, 2021

A$AP Rocky awards Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and Teezo Touchdown with Yammy Awards for Yams Day 2021.

The 2021 GRAMMY Awards were postponed until later this year because of the pandemic, but the Yammy Awards took place virtually last night at Yams Day 2021, presenting some of the hardest-working artists with some shine. 


 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The night included an hour-long documentary about the founder of the A$AP Mob, A$AP Yams, new merch offerings, music previews from A$AP Rocky, and of course, the Yammy presentation ceremony. Only a few nominations were revealed prior to the event, including the Ladies Award, the Yamborghini High award, and others. Most of the categories were announced, crowning some of this year’s top stars in the business, as well as a lesser-known talent that’s on the come up.

The first award to be handed out was the Big Awgie Award, which rap-rocker Teezo Touchdown brought home over Drake, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, and others. The Hella Flows category was a tough one, but Young Thug received the hardware over DaBaby, Polo G, Gunna, and more. Lil Durk was awarded the New Level category and the highly-competitive Yamborghini High prize went to Lil Baby. For some reason, the Ladies Award has seemingly not been handed out yet, but nominees include Cardi B, Flo Milli, City Girls, Mulatto, Saweetie, and others.

Did you watch Yams Day 2021? Recap the event in the video up above. Congratulations to all of the night’s winners!

Via HNHH

