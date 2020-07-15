Rap Basement

YBN Cordae Arrested At Breonna Taylor Protest: Report

Posted By on July 15, 2020

YBN Cordae was reportedly arrested for protesting peacefully outside of the Kentucky Attorney General’s house following the murder of Breonna Taylor.

Nearly one hundred individuals were arrested for peacefully protesting outside the home of the Kentucky Attorney General. YBN Cordae was reportedly among that group.

The rapper has been extremely vocal about his stance on current issues, especially following the murder of George Floyd. The police officers who killed Breonna Taylor after breaking into her house on a no-knock warrant have not been arrested yet — only one has lost his job — and months have gone by since her murder. Last night, people gathered outside of the AG’s house to send a message that it’s time to hold the people who killed her accountable for their actions. We previously reported that Trae Tha Truth, Porsha Williams, and Yandy Smith were all arrested and now, it looks like YBN Cordae can be added to the list.

Thousands of rap fans across the nation are screaming “Free Cordae!” in unison after the rap star was seen in a video being handcuffed and arrested by cops for protesting the death of Breonna Taylor. He has not made any public statements following his reported arrest but his girlfriend, tennis star Naomi Osaka, sent out a tweet referencing the arrests.

“They’re really arresting people for protesting, that’s crazy,” she wrote.

We’ll keep you posted as updates come. Free Cordae.

Via HNHH

