Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Offset Claps Back After Haters Says Migos Fell Off
93
0
Young Thug Announces Gunna’s “WUNNA” Deluxe Release Date
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
781
0
Boosie Badazz In House
781
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

YBN Cordae Is Ready To “Unleash The Vault”

Posted By on July 20, 2020

Following the release of last year’s “The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae has something he’d like the share with the class.

At this point, YBN Cordae has been touted by many as one of hip-hop’s best rising lyricists, to the point where co-signs from Eminem, J. Cole, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne and more have already lined his resume. Yet his career has really only begun, with a single album to his name with 2019’s The Lost Boy. While that really wasn’t that long ago, fans have been curious to see what Cordae’s been cooking up, a hype made all the more enticing through the scarcity of his new material. 

YBN Cordae

 Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Luckily, it seems as if the young rapper is ready to get back into the game, if a brief yet intriguing tweet is to be believed. A few days back, Cordae voiced his intentions to “unleash his vault,” prompting speculation that he’s sitting on a wealth of unreleased music. Whether that means he’ll be dropping off a studio album or simply taking things back to his mixtape roots, either way it’s good tidings for those fiending for some new Cordae.

Of course, rappers have been known to tease imminent releases only to be held back by backdoor label politics, so perhaps we’re better off keeping our optimism cautious. Otherwise the next thing you know, we’ll be looking at The Lost Boy Deluxe Edition complete with the finest b-sides imaginable. Provided he actually keeps his word, sound off if you’re excited to hear some more music from YBN’s most lyrical member. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young Thug Announces Gunna’s “WUNNA” Deluxe Release Date
93 525 7
0
Offset Claps Back After Haters Says Migos Fell Off
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Offset Claps Back After Haters Says Migos Fell Off
93
0
Young Thug Announces Gunna’s “WUNNA” Deluxe Release Date
93
0
Kanye West Criticizes Gap, Shares Drop As Result
119
0
Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die” Review
79
0
J. Cole Pens Reflection On His Journey In Music & Basketball
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lotto Savage Feat. Lil Keed Out The Van
79
0
Drake & Headie One Only You Freestyle
106
0
Dave East Believe It Or Not
93
0
Pop Smoke Feat. Fivio Foreign Showin Off Pt. 2
106
0
Gorillaz Feat. ScHoolboy Q Pac-Man
185
0
Rick Ross Feat. Jay-Z & John Legend Free Mason
146
0
Cal Scruby 1000 Ways To Die
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Future “Posted With Demons” Video
53
0
Pop Smoke Feat. 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch “The Woo” Video
119
0
Jack Harlow Feat. DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez “What’s Poppin’ (Remix)” Video
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Offset Claps Back After Haters Says Migos Fell Off
Young Thug Announces Gunna’s “WUNNA” Deluxe Release Date
Kanye West Criticizes Gap, Shares Drop As Result