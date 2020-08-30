Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

YBN Nahmir Announces New Album Title & Release Date
93
0
Jhene Aiko & Summer Walker Top Spotify’s Most Streamed R&B Artists List For 2020
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
794
1
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
768
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

YBN Nahmir Announces New Album Title & Release Date

Posted By on August 30, 2020

YBN Nahmir is gearing up to release a new project.

YBN Nahmir has his collective have been going through quite a bit as of late. It’s been well-documented that Cordae and YBN Almighty Jay have pretty well left the group, while Nahmir is continuing to use the YBN tag. These three met each other while playing Grand Theft Auto and while their friendship began with the game, it was quite clear that each artist had vastly different artistic directions. With this in mind, it’s easy to see why the group would decide to go their own way.

Regardless, YBN Nahmir is still here and he is gearing up his fans for a brand new album. Today, he took to Instagram where he released a little snippet while also revealing that he is dropping called Visionland on December 18th. 

This is certainly going to be a big step in Nahmir’s career and it appears as though fans are already excited about this. However, it’s interesting to see an artist reveal their release date over three months before the album’s official drop. Typically, album release dates are brought with short notice but now, Nahmir is giving his fans something to look forward to in the future.

Stay tuned for updates on the project as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jhene Aiko & Summer Walker Top Spotify’s Most Streamed R&B Artists List For 2020
238 525 18
0
Big Sean, Conway & Cordae’s Shine On This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
199 525 15
1

Recent Stories

YBN Nahmir Announces New Album Title & Release Date
93
0
Jhene Aiko & Summer Walker Top Spotify’s Most Streamed R&B Artists List For 2020
238
0
Big Sean, Conway & Cordae’s Shine On This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
199
1
Nas Is A Fan Of “Verzuz” But Says “That’s Not What I’m Trying To Do”
238
0
Monica Hopes “Verzuz” Will Put Brandy Beef To Bed For Fans
172
1
More News

Trending Songs

Patrik High End
79
0
Kanye West Feat. Nas & Really Doe We Major
53
0
Sada Baby Feat. 28AV Twin Chops
93
0
Dutchavelli Bando Diaries
93
1
Topic x A7S Feat. Lil Baby Why Do You Lie To Me
119
0
Chanel West Coast No Plans
79
0
Jay Critch Feat. Vendetta & Mari Mac The Line Up
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

TM88 Explains Why He Doesn’t Smoke Backwoods On “How To Roll”
212
0
Nas “Ultra Black” Video
278
0
Lil Keed “Tighten Up” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

YBN Nahmir Announces New Album Title & Release Date
Jhene Aiko & Summer Walker Top Spotify’s Most Streamed R&B Artists List For 2020
Big Sean, Conway & Cordae’s Shine On This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist