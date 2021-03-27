YBN Nahmir Debated Quitting Rap Before “Opp Stoppa” Became A Viral Hit

Today is a big day for YBN Nahmir. After teasing fans for a year about the arrival of his debut studio album, the rapper has delivered Visionland. The 20-track project hosts features from artists like E-40, Too $hort, G-Eazy, Offset, G Herbo, and 21 Savage—the latter of which hopped on the remix to Nahmir’s viral hit, “Opp Stoppa.” The track found fame over on TikTok and earned the YBN rapper an opportunity to reach a new audience, but in a recent interview with GQ, Nahmir admitted that there was a time when he struggled with whether or not he should continuing pursuing his career.

“For a minute, I was thinking, ‘Do I really want to keep doing this rapping sh*t? Maybe I’ll just keep going, just stay in the background.’ And so this was a blessing in disguise,” Nahmir said of “Opp Stoppa” gaining traction years after its release. “And 21 Savage hopped on the remix, he did the most amazing work that I’ve seen, cause he matched my flow, he matched everything.”

“And I salute cuz for that, because a lot of obstacles that had been put in front of me, he moved them, to be honest,” the rapper added. “‘Opp Stoppa’ – it wasn’t one of them songs that I really put a lot of effort into. It was one of them f*ck around songs. But with just time and patience, it just came and blew up out of nowhere. And it gave me a real push, to where I can drop the album now, and everybody is excited for it.”

What do you think of Visionland?